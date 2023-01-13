Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $12.06. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COGT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a market cap of $565.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.