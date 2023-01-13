Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $12.06. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COGT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $565.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

