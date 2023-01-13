Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 695,165 shares.The stock last traded at $3.53 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,266,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,072,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 214,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

