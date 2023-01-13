Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,837,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVN stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 42.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

