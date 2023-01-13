Contrasting Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Brilliance China Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 515.10 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -5.85 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Lucid Group and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and Brilliance China Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 1 6 0 2.44 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 168.18%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

