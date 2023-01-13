Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

