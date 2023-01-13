CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 68,550 shares.The stock last traded at $101.44 and had previously closed at $100.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

