Dfpg Investments LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.