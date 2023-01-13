Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,660,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

