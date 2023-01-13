Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,881.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

