Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 15,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,612,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

