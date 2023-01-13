e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,199 shares of company stock worth $10,342,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.