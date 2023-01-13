Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

