Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $91.26 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

