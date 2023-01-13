Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

