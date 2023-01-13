Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

