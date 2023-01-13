Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,384 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

ESI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

