Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

