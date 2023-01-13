Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,350 shares.The stock last traded at $16.82 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,404,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 478,275 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,234 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

