Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %

EQH opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

