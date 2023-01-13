Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

Insider Activity

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $220.50 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average of $243.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

