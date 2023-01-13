Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,286,561 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

