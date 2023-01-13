Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,872,000 after acquiring an additional 63,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $349.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.45. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $361.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

