Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

