Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up to $94.64

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.64, but opened at $97.92. Expedia Group shares last traded at $97.38, with a volume of 2,357 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

