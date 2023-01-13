Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 11,553 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.86 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
