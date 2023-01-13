Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 11,553 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.86 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

