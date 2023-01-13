Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,672 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1,562.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.