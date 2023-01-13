Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 211 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.