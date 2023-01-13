Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,002 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1,971.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after purchasing an additional 986,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.