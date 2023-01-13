Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 5,600 Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 989,108 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.