Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
NVR Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,934.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,587.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,345.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,822.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.