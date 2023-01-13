Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVR were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,934.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,587.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,345.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,822.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

