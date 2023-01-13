Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after buying an additional 669,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,149,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,682,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

