Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.