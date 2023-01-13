Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 1,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

