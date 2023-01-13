Fifth Third Bancorp Has $101,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 912.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

