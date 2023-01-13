Fifth Third Bancorp Has $103,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 60,744.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $77.86 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

