Fifth Third Bancorp Has $103,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 60,744.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $77.86 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.