Fifth Third Bancorp Has $113,000 Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 200.0% in the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE LAC opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

