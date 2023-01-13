Fifth Third Bancorp Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

EWJ stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.