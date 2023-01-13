Fifth Third Bancorp Has $95,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $748,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.47.

Shares of JACK opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

