Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 343.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.47 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.