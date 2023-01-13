Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 57,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

