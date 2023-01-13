Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,350 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 170.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.60 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.