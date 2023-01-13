Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 29 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $416.72 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $419.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.78 and its 200-day moving average is $339.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

