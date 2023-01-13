Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.15 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

