Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

