Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,382 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

