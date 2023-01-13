Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 78,883 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $37,703,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,218 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

