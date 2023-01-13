Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at 17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 15.84 and a 52-week high of 86.94.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 43.38.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

