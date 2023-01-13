Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.