Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.08 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

