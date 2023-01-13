First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

